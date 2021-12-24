It’s now Swachh Technology Challenge for Mysureans

Ideas invited on the themes of social inclusion, zero dump, plastic waste management, and transparency

Here’s an opportunity for the people of Mysuru, companies, institutions, NGOs and others to suggest innovative ideas/solutions under Swachh Technology Challenge as a part of the Swachh Survekshan-2022.

Swachha Technology Challenge, which was launched recently under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 (SBM-U 2.0) by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), is looking for solutions in four categories - social inclusion, zero dump (solid waste management), plastic waste management, and transparency through digital enablement.

According to MoHUA, the initiative aims at attracting innovations in waste management and establishing an environment that fulfills the vision of SBM-U 2.0. The Ministry has been encouraging innovations and best practices through Swachh Survekshan, the annual cleanliness survey, which has attracted a large number of innovations and best practices since the last four years.

The Mysuru City Corporation, which will participate in the Survekshan in January 2022, has invited solutions/ideas. Mysuru city has been participating in the Survekshan since its inception under SBM. It bagged the cleanest city tag and is rated among the model cities.

A recent note from the Ministry released by the PIB said the active participation of cities in the Challenge will help them in improving their performance in the ‘Citizen Engagement’ component of Swachh Survekshan 2022 and also their overall ranking in the survey. The top three solutions in each of the four thematic categories will receive awards at the Swachh Survekshan awards’ event.

Also, the top three State-level solutions will be rewarded with a cash prize by respective State governments. Locally, the MCC is awarding cash prizes to the top three best solutions besides consolation prizes. Also, the winning solutions from start-ups under Swachha Technology Challenge will get an opportunity to participate in the Swachhata Start-Up Challenge, which is also slated in January 2022, the note said.

The ideas have to reach the MCC by December 31. Interested persons can use the link https://forms.gle/F6bJLFvshPqwLTd9 for uploading their ideas. The first prize carries a cash reward of ₹25,000, second prize ₹20,000 and third prize ₹15,000. The consolation prize carries ₹10,000, a release from the MCC said here.

The MCC has listed the criteria for the solutions. Key features of the solutions – should have the potential to reduce, recycle and reuse; enable the process enhancement; any other USP in line with the identified solution areas/solution types. Key features of the technologies should comprise uniqueness, low cost and low maintenance ideas, time and effort saving concepts, and should be contextualised and user friendly.

Also, the model should be a feasible one for operationalising the solution at the place of deployment. The commercial model should look at whether the solution is implemented anywhere commercially; revenue generation potential for sustainability; potential to monetise the innovative solution; Replicability – the solution should be easily replicable in similar deploying conditions and amenable to adaptation under different geographical conditions; Scalability – the solution should be scalable to enable expanding the reach of the solution to masses. The technologies developed using equipment/parts easily available in the local market should get preference, the MCC said in its release.