It’s jatra time in M.M. Hills temple as pandemic weakens

• Maha Shivaratri fest from March 10 to 14; Ugadi celebrations from April 9 to 13; car festival on March 14 and April 13

The Malai Mahadeshwara Temple in Chamarajanagar district will be hosting Maha Shivaratri Jatra in March and Ugadi Jatra in April.

The weakening COVID-19 pandemic drove the district administration and the temple authority to take the decision for holding the religious events allowing public gathering at the temple town which also attracts devotees from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district S. Suresh Kumar has told the district officials to make necessary arrangements for the fests which are expected to attract a lot of devotees. Public entry to the temple was barred on major festivals at the temple post-pandemic in view of curbs. Devotees started arriving after the curbs were lifted and the ‘Dasoha’ programme also commenced.

The Minister held a meeting with officials on arrangements to be made at the M M Hills’ temple.

The Maha Shivaratri Jatra will be held from March 10 to 14 and the temple will be holding its Maharatotsava on March 14. The Ugadi Jatra will take place from April 9 to 13. OnApril 13, the Ugadi Rathotsava will be conducted on the streets of the temple town. “Therefore, make all necessary arrangements for the events,” the Minister told the meeting on Monday.

Mainly stressing on cleanliness and basic facilities to devotees, the Minister told the officials to deploy more people for the task of keeping the temple town hygienic and ensure there is no shortage with regard to facilities including supply of drinking water.

As one of the highlights would be illumination of the place, the Minister told the meeting to ensure impressive illumination wherever necessary and prevent power outage.

Hanur MLA R Narendra said Sri Kshetra Malai Mahadeshwaraswamy Temple Development Authority should take all necessary measures for organising the Jatras besides making arrangements for the devotees. The authority was told to coordinate with the departments in this regard.

Authority Secretary Jayavibhavaswamy spoke about the arrangements being made by the Authority.

The seer of Salur Mutt, Additional Deputy Commissioner S. Katyayani Devi, Superintendent of Police Divya Sara Thomas and other district officials were present.