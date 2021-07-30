It’s Janata Parivar govt.: Kumaraswamy

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday likened the present BJP government under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as a “Janata Parivar government”.

“We should be proud that today’s government is a Janata Parivar government. Mr. Bommai is our friend and he has come from our (Janata) parivar,” he told reporters. He said, “Though he has been elected by the BJP, I have a feeling that he is the Chief Minister from Janata Parivar.”

“We will support him [Mr. Bommai] to take up development works. I had extended issue-based support to B.S. Yediyurappa government too. I will not interfere and destabilise the government. However, we have to see how much the BJP supports him.” The BJP-led government at the Centre, which did not cooperate with Mr. Yediyurappa, was likely to put Mr. Bommai also at inconvenience, he added.

The former Chief Minister said the Centre should cooperate with the new government by releasing the pending grants and GST compensation towards the State.