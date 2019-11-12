It’s hotting up politically in Hoskote

With the Supreme Court set to deliver judgment on Wednesday, political heat is generating on the ground in Hoskote Assembly constituency.
The war of words between disqualified legislator N. Nagaraju (MTB), who is set to be the BJP candidate subject to court verdict, and Sharath Bache Gowda, son of Chickballapur MP B.N. Bache Gowda, continued on Wednesday.
Terming Mr. Nagaraj’s claim that the father-son duo had agreed to let him contest from Hoskote on BJP ticket as a lie, Mr. Sharath on Tuesday said that he was making such statements as he feared losing.
“Let him come and swear before Lord Manjunatha in Dharmasthala that he is speaking the truth,” he said.
He also asked Mr. Nagaraj to stop spreading rumours about him that he had cut a deal with the Congress for the bypolls.
