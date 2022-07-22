It’s difficult to fix political quota: Madhuswamy

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy on Friday said it is extremely difficult to fix political reservation for over 700 backward communities in the State in elections to urban and local bodies (ULB), as there are no guidelines to fix political reservation.

Mr. Madhuswamy said the government was “at a loss” and in total confusion on providing political reservation for OBCs in the ULB elections.

“If the Supreme Court accepts the report (K. Bhaktavatsala commission report), then we can go to polls in Bengaluru and other local bodies,” he said.

Since 1986

The government has been providing reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in elections since 1986 based on the reservation provided for OBCs under social, economic, and educational criteria.

“No guidelines have been formulated yet for providing political reservation for OBCs in ULB elections,” he said.

The size of the OBC population is different in each ULB. With the SC/ST population not exceeding 13% in Bengaluru, it would be possible to provide a quota up to 35% for OBCs in BBMP, he said.

A commission, headed by K. Bhaktavatsala, former judge of the High Court of Karnataka, to study suitable political representation for OBCs in ULB elections has recommended reservation of 33% of total seats, in favour of OBCs (including minorities) in ULB elections.

It suggested that the aggregate of reservation of seats in favour of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs should not exceed 50% of the total seats.