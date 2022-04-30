It’s Congress policy to stand with accused: CM

While political slugfest surrounding the Hubballi violence continues, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said it is the “Congress policy” to support people who have been arrested in connection with violence.

Speaking to reporters at the Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi, Mr. Bommai said in line with the Congress policy, former Minister and MLA B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan extended support to people who have been arrested in the violence. It is alleged that the MLA told his followers to provide food kits and financial aid to the families.

“This is not the first time. In the D.J.-K.G. Halli case too he (Mr. Khan) did the same thing. That is his and the Congress party’s stand”, Mr. Bommai said. Meanwhile, Mr. Zameer, on Twitter, denied the allegation and said he had nothing to do with distribution of food and he was on a pilgrimage.

When asked whether he would discuss an issue related to banning of PFI and SDFI during his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Mr. Bommai said: “The issue will not be discussed. PFI activities are spread across the country and are not restricted to Karnataka. The Home Department would take action on such matters, he said.