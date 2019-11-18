Karnataka bypolls: It’s colour, crowds and chaos as all rush to file nominations

The bypolls to 15 constituencies in Karnataka got onto the fast lane with candidates from political parties and Independents filing their nominations on Monday, the last day for the process.

With all parties announcing their candidates late, it was a last-minute rush in most places. Many candidates went in colourful processions, accompanied by a large gathering of supporters. The worst snarls were in Bengaluru, in and around bypoll-bound K.R. Puram, Yeshwantpur and Mahalakshmi Layout constituencies. This had a domino effect in other areas.

Elsewhere in the State, the day was marked by some curious twists and turns as the electoral process took a decisive route with the filing of nominations coming to a close by Monday evening.

Three between two brothers

At Gokak in Belagavi, three nominations were filed between brothers Lakhan Jarkiholi and Satish Jarkiholi in Gokak. Mr. Lakhan, the official candidate of the Congress, filed his first set of nominations in the presence of Congress MLA from Khanapur Anjali Nimbalkar, and his elder brother and MLA Satish Jarkiholi. The brothers had come to the office in a colourful rally.

The Returning Officer asked Mr. Lakhan to file another set of nominations after someone noticed an error in his application. Another group of supporters signed as proposers on his nomination. Interestingly, Mr. Satish filed a set of nominations from Gokak too. The Yamakanamaradi MLA filed nominations with affidavits within minutes of his brother’s nomination.

He told journalists that he had filed nominations as a dummy candidate and that there was no need to attach special significance to this. However, some of their detractors began venting their anger against the former Minister. They said that by doing so, Election Commission officials would not ask him to leave the constituency two days before polling and that he could reduce Mr. Lakhan’s expenses by declaring them as his expenses.

Daughter too

BJP candidate B.C. Patil filing his nomination in Hirekerur on Monday. Special Arrangement

Apprehensions following possible rejection over technical errors in nomination papers also made BJP candidate in Hirekerur B.C. Patil to get his daughter to file nomination papers as an Independent candidate.

On Monday after Mr. Patil filed nomination papers accompanied by MPs B.Y. Raghavendra and Shivakumar Udasi and former MLA U.B. Banakar, his daughter Srushti Patil too filed nomination papers as an Independent.

Lingayat seer in the fray

In a sudden night development that has come as a shock to the ruling BJP, a Lingayat (Veerashaiva) mutt seer filed nomination papers as the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate for Hirekerur Assembly constituency on the last day.

Sri Shivalinga Shivacharya Swami of Kabbinakanti Mutt, Rattihalli, who had decided against contesting on Saturday, changed his decision after reportedly consulting with the JD(S) high command on Sunday. While the seer says that the constituency has not been developed, he had announced that he would contest the elections last week. On Saturday, he had said that the devotees had asked him not to contest.

The seer, who had not expressed his political inclination in past, has a sizeable following, and is likely give a tough fight to BJP’s B.C. Patil since both come from the Lingayat community. The division of Lingayat votes is expected to cause trouble to Mr. Patil as in the recent byelections the winning margin in the constituency has been narrow.

Last minute efforts by the Chief Minister’s son and MP B.V. Raghavendra and former MLA U.B. Banakar to convince the seer failed.

Shivakumar, the crowd-puller

Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar at a rally ahead of the filing of nomination

Former Minister and Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar was the crowd-puller in Chickballapur when Congress nominee Anjanappa filed his nominations. After his release from Tihar Jail where he was kept in custody for 50 days in the alleged money laundering case, Mr. Shivakumar had kept a low profile politically, visiting temples and receiving felicitations.

A known efficient poll manager, Mr. Shivakumar’s role in the crucial byelections has been low. He has also been battling health issues after his release. On Sunday, he had told reporters that the party high command knows his situation and limitations, and would take part in the poll process as per the wishes of the high command.