It’s BJP Vs. BJP as MP and MLA slug it out over bus shelter design in Mysuru

November 16, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

Amidst a row over the dome-shaped bus shelter with Pratap Simha, MP, taking objection to the design and threatening to raze the structure if it was not altered immediately, S.A. Ramdas, BJP MLA, has clarified that the bus shelter’s design was inspired by the Mysuru palace, keeping in view the city’s heritage image.

“The design should not be misinterpreted as being done on some social media platform. Falsehood is being spread on social media on the issue and I have lodged a complaint with the Police Commissioner of Mysuru for action,” said Mr. Ramdas in a statement following the controversy over the bus shelter.

Shadow boxing

The ongoing drama over the design for a road-side bus stop is also an extension of the shadow boxing by the two leaders underlining their acrimonious relationship in the BJP that boils over frequently into public domain.

Mr. Ramdas said that the bus shelter in question was not the first and the only public convenience facility with dome-shaped architecture in Mysuru and he shared photographs of some bus shelters with domes atop them in the city to bolster his claim. “In fact, the design for the bus shelter on Ooty Road in my constituency (Krishnaraja) was inspired by these shelters,” he maintained. Mr. Simha has objected to the presence of the dome on the grounds that it “resembles that of a mosque”.

‘Needless controversy’

Senior BJP functionaries say that the current controversy was avoidable and needless and has embarrassed the party but the official stance is that ‘’any differences will be resolved’’.

The Congress has been quick to capitalise on the issue and has hit out at the BJP for communalising so trivial a thing as even the construction of a bus stop and has taken potshots at it for its lack of unity.

Congress spokesperson M. Lakshman said while Mr. Simha’s objections to the bus stop design on the grounds that it resembles a mosque reinforces his ‘’communal mindset’’, the episode also exposes the BJP as a party which is beset with internal squabbling.

Old animosity

Mr. Simha has in the past made light of Mr. Ramdas indirectly on many occasions and the latter too has reciprocated in a similar vein or has refused to share dais with the MP, barring exceptional cases.

In the midst of the controversy, Police Commissioner D. Ramesh, accompanied by senior police officers, inspected the bus shelter on Wednesday. The Commissioner’s visit came after Mr. Ramdas’s complaint to him seeking action against spreading falsehood about the structure on social media.

Name board springs up

A name board mentioning “JSS College Bus Stop” has come up at the controversial bus shelter. The name board carries photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Shivarathri Rajendra Swami of Suttur Mutt. Locals and commuters said the board was put up a day after the MP took objection to the design of the bus shelter.