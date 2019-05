BJP candidates, P.C. Gaddigoudar won for the fourth time in Bagalkot, and Ramesh Jigajinagi created a hat-trick of wins in Vijayapura in the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Jigajinagi saw off the challenge of Sunita Chavan, JD(S) candidate, and Veena Kashappanavar of the Congress lost to Mr. Gaddigoudar.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Jigajinagi thanked the voters and the supporters of the party for the victory.