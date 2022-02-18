‘It’s a ploy to deny education to Muslim girls’

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramiah said on Friday that the Sangh Parivar has created unnecessary controversy over the hijab issue.

The percentage of Muslim girls attending schools and colleges was very less before, but many are showing interest in education in the recent days, he said. “Sangh Parivar is conspiring to deny education to Muslim girls by raking up the issue of hijab. Education is a fundamental right and nobody should be denied. Manmohan Singh implemented Right to Education Act and guaranteed education for all,” he said at a press meet on Friday.

“The practice of wearing Hijab is not new. Many Muslim girls may not wear hijab and that is their personal choice. Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists and Jains have many practices based on their religious beliefs. This is their fundamental right and nobody should interfere with that,” he said.

He took exception to the circular by Principal Secretary of Minorities Department that said that interim court order is applicable to all residential schools and Maulana Azad schools under the Minorities Department. “There is no school welfare committee in minority institutions and interim order is applicable to only where school welfare committee has formulated uniform policy,” he argued.