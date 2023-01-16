It’s a pity Priyanka has to declare herself as leader: CM

January 16, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Mocking Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s advertisement ahead of her visit to Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that it was a pity that Congress party had reached such a situation where Priyanka Gandhi had to declare herself as leader.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Bommai said as the women of Karnataka were not ready to accept her as their leader, Ms. Priyanka had to make a self-declaration claiming herself to be their leader. He said no one would oppose her visit, but it was clear by the advertisement titled ‘Na Nayaki’ (I am leader) that she had made the self-declaration, he said.

On the assurance by the Congress about presenting a separate Budget for women on coming to power, Mr. Bommai said that as the Congress knew that it would not come to power, their leaders were coming out with all kinds of promises.

On Congress leaders terming the ‘yuva janotsava’ (youth festival) as ‘yuva vinashotsava’ (festival of youth destruction), Mr. Bommai said the comments indicated the mindset of the party leaders. “The Congress does not know to appreciate good works. Their language, thinking, and behaviour towards issues concerning the country and State’s progress and their stooping to new lows in public life, indicated their frustration,” he said.