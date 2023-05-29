It’s a matter of pride that 32 govt. schools secured 100% results in SSLC: DC

May 29, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MYSURU

As many as 32 government schools in Mysuru district secured 100% results in this year’s SSLC examination. It’s a matter of pride for the district, said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

Speaking after felicitating ten students who got highest marks in the examination and the staff of the schools that secured 100 percent results at a function here, the DC said the ten secured the highest marks (above 600 out of 625).

While complimenting the teachers for their efforts in securing 100% results for their schools, he told them to strive hard to secure even better results in the coming year. “Let us all make efforts to improve Mysuru’s position and bring it to the top ten districts in the State. I congratulate the students, teachers and the parents for their efforts and bringing good results,” he said.

He spoke to the students about the parents’ aspirations. “Students can get good marks even in English if they work hard. Besides academics, the students must also participate in cultural events and sports activities,” he said.

Ajay S., a student of government high school at Yaraganahalli, who scored 621 marks in the SSLC exam, was felicitated. Other students who were also felicitated include Achuth Mourya of Adarsha Vidyalaya in Nanjangud who scored 616 marks; Moksha H. Patil of Adarsha Vidyalaya in K.R. Nagar who scored 615 marks; Monisha D. (614 marks) and Keerthan Kumar G.R. (612 marks) of Adarsha Vidyalaya in T. Narsipur taluk; Lisha V. (612 marks) of Adarsha Vidyalaya in K.R. Nagar; Prajwal Gowda B.R. (611 marks) of T. Narsipur’s Adarsha Vidyalaya; Keerthana G. (610 marks) of Belawadi Government High School in Mysuru Rural; Punya R. (609 marks) of Adarsha Vidyalaya in Mysuru South and Smita K.M. of K.R. Nagar’s Adarsha Vidyalaya.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Ramchandra Raje Urs and other officials were present.

When compared to last year’s results, the overall performance of Mysuru district in the SSLC examination has seen a marginal drop, with the district securing a pass percentage of 89.75. In 2022, the district had achieved a pass percentage of 91.38, standing at 16th place in the State. Yet, the results are encouraging since the performance of students from the government schools was impressive, with about 32 government schools securing 100% results. Out of 34,991 students who appeared for the examination in 2022-23, 31,405 students, including 18,100 boys and 18,015 girls, have passed. Like last year, girls have outshined boys as 90.36% of them passed against 84.94% of boys.

The government schools have put up a remarkable performance securing a result of 88.73%. Interestingly, there are no schools with 0% results this year.