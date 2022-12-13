It’s a goal for Bengaluru’s nightlife: FIFA fever forces police to extend restaurant closure deadline by 2.5 hours for 2 days

December 13, 2022 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

FIFA fever has scored a goal for the city’s nightlife, albeit temporarily. Considering the request for the extension of a deadline during FIFA semi-final matches, the City Police Commissioner has ordered to extend the closure timings for hotels, restaurants and eateries in and around the city by 2.5 hours for two days.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy said that the order was made following a representation by members of the federation of clubs seeking permission to provide food for football fans at public places during the semi finals scheduled on December 14 and 15.

The order was made under the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, allowing the eateries, hotels and restaurants to function till 3.30 a.m. instead of the existing 1 a.m. for two days. However, they have to abide by the excise and sound and pollution control prescribed rules. Those who violate the rules and are found operating between 3.30 a.m. and 6 a.m. during this period will be liable for legal action as per the KP Act. These rules are however not applicable for airport, bus stand and railway stations, the circular stated.

A. Subramaneshwara Rao, Additional Commissioner of Police, Administration, told The Hindu, that the rules are applicable only for two days on special request for the football season. The provision for extension will be monitored by the police who will ensure that there will be no scope for any violations and to ensure law and order, he said.

Hotel managements have welcomed the move. “This is a welcome move and we’re thankful to the Police Commissioner as well as the government for such initiatives which will help our business recover our losses from the last two years. We also request them to be liberal during the New Year’s celebrations,” said Veerendra Kamat, Honorary Secretary, Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers’ Association.

Football enthusiasts are thrilled. “The feeling of watching such important matches with fellow sport enthusiasts at restaurants and pubs is unmatched. Arranging such viewing parties at home would have been very time consuming and this move will help us enjoy the game in a convenient and fun way,” said Sourav M., a private firm employee from HSR Layout.