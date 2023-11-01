It’s 50 for Karnataka and celebrations take off

November 01, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Sambrama-50 marks the golden jubilee of renaming Mysore State as Karnataka on November 1, 1973.

On this occasion, the Karnataka government has planned various programmes to celebrate the golden jubilee till the next Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1, 2024.

During the Rajyotsava celebrations in Mysuru on Wednesday, the participants remembered former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs, a native of Mysuru district, who was instrumental in renaming Mysore State as Karnataka.

The Rajyotsava is being celebrated with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm since it’s the 50th year of renaming the State.

‘Hesarayithu Karnataka Usiragali Kannada’ campaign has been launched to mark the 50th year celebrations and the programmes proposed under the campaign will run until November 2024.

The entire year, efforts will be made to educate the people on Karnataka’s history, art, culture, and literature. A special drive has also been launched to engage youth on the theme “Kannada, Kannadiga and Karnataka” enlightening them about the State’s rich culture and multiplicity.

At the Kannada Rajyotsava held in Mysuru on Wednesday, the participants said they were happy to be born in Karnataka and Kannadigas are competent and have excelled in many fields.

The State’s renaming as Karnataka has completed 50 years and the golden jubilee is being celebrated under the title ‘Hesarayithu Karnataka, Usiragali Karnataka’. The celebrations had been announced in the budget by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In this connection, suggestions and opinions had been elicited from literary personalities and others from four revenue divisions, including Mysuru, in the State on the celebrations.

In one such meeting held in Mysuru division a few weeks ago, the participants suggested that a Kannada Ratha be crafted and made to travel the State to highlight Karnataka’s glorious history and culture.

Among the suggestions aired for the celebrations include statues of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs’ in 31 districts; felicitation of those who were instrumental for the unification of Karnataka and strengthening of Kannada in border districts.

