It’ll not be possible for Congress to defeat the BJP, says Kumaraswamy

February 13, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that at least 40 candidates of the Janata Dal (Secular) will win from Kittur Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka and that the party will come to power in the State.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that several rebel MLAs from BJP are in contact with him.

Siddaramaiah blamed

Describing Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah as a liar, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that it was Mr. Siddaramaiah who was responsible for the BJP coming to power in the State.

Mr. Siddaramaiah started speaking about the collapse of the Congress-Janata Dal(S) coalition government within two months of it being formed, Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

He said that Mr. Siddaramaiah should be ashamed of himself as it was he who conspired to bring the government down for the sake of power. He pointed out that it was he (Mr. Kumaraswamy) who exposed the corruption of the BJP in the State and not Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The former Chief Minister said that it will not be possible for the Congress to uproot the BJP in the State and that only the Janata Dal(S) that can do it.

To a query, he clarified that the Brahmin community is not against him for his remarks related to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

“My question was on the roots of Peshwa DNA and let those who can answer come out with the answer. I never said that a Brahmin should not become the Chief Minister. I had said those with Peshwa DNA should not become the Chief Minister and I stand by my statement. Any Brahmin can become the Chief Minister but not those with Peshwa DNA,” he said.

Regarding RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that it was the pandits who created caste system, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that Mr. Bhagwat had spoken on a serious matter but his own statement was limited only to Peshwas. “I would speak on the conspiracies and irregularities of the BJP and take them to the people,” he said.

To another query, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that unnecessary hype is being created about the Modi-Shah work and by keeping them in the front, the BJP will not come to power in the State. “We want Tipu and also Rani Abbakka. It is left to the people to decide whether they want a peaceful garden that belonged to all communities or a land of disturbance,” he said.

On Mahadayi, he said that he had requested the government to get technical and legal issues resolved, but the BJP just wants to get publicity out of it. Three months have passed after the BJP leaders distributed sweets on Mahadayi and now, the BJP leaders in Goa have raised objection. BJP leaders in the State are just misleading the people on the project, he said.

Meanwhile, in a poll-related development, the former Hubballi Dharwad East MLA and BJP leader Virabhadrappa Halaharavi had a breakfast meeting with Mr. Kumaraswamy on Monday.

Sources revealed that it was Mr. Halaharavi’s second meeting with Mr. Kumaraswamy. Mr. Halaharavi, who was denied BJP ticket in the last election after getting defeated in 2013, is apprehensive of not getting BJP ticket again this time, the sources said.