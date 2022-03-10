ITI workers mark 100 days of protest

The Indian Telephone Industries Ltd. (ITI) workers’ protest completed 100 days on Thursday. In December last year, 80 workers, many of whom had served the PSU for over 20 years, were barred from entering the premises and their contracts were terminated. On the 100th day of the protest, a fact-finding team released a report on the injustice to the workers.

The retrenchment of the workers is only one part of a longer history of labour abuse at ITI, stated a press release. “Industrial workers’ struggles and farmers’ struggles cannot be disconnected: they are both part of a broader political-economic trend that is concentrating wealth and power upwards in the hands of elite corporate management, both public and private,” said the authors of the report.

They went on to note that ITI downgraded contract workers from “skilled” to “unskilled”, based purely on their level of education, not experience. Of the 80 workers who were terminated, nearly half are from Dalit backgrounds and a large number are women.

Protesters said their contracts were terminated after they started unionising to demand pending payments and statutory rights. They claim that they were not aware they had been hired on contract.