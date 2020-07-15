ITI to produce 15 lakh face shields, dozens of ventilators

ITI is readying its portable ventilators designed on a transfer of technology basis with the DRDO.

15 July 2020 23:26 IST

The ventilator will be priced at ₹2 lakh per unit

Joining in the efforts to combat COVID-19, public sector undertaking ITI Ltd. will manufacture 15 lakh face shields and dozens of portable ventilators per month.

The production facility at Dooravani Nagar in the city will produce over 5 lakh units of face shields every month while another 10 lakh will be made at its plants at Mankapur, Naini and Raebareli and in Uttar Pradesh.

ITI is also in the process of readying its portable ventilators, designed on a transfer of technology (TOT) basis with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRRO).

ITI CMD Rakesh Mohan Agarwal told The Hindu: “We have put together five units of these ventilators and they are currently going through various tests at DRDO. Once the research organisation completes its technical validation process, we will install them at select hospitals in Bengaluru. Then, we will go for mass production and we have a capacity to make 1,000 units per month.”

As per ITI, the ventilator will be priced at ₹2 lakh per unit and the company has already sourced materials and critical components required to design 25 such units.

Sourcing material

“There is a big scramble in markets that sell raw materials and components for ventilators as everyone around the globe is busy purchasing these items. Currently, we are sourcing the components from Singapore and Hong Kong,”' Mr. Agarwal said.

ITI has roped in government e-com portal GeM and private e-tailers such as Amazon and Flipkart to market its face shields. “I’ve written to Heads of all PSUs, government secretaries, Chief Secretaries, public and private hospitals, and Heads of local administration bodies, including Mayors, across the country seeking their support. We are now witnessing an overwhelming response for our face shields,” he added.