ITI showcases telecom, electronic equipment at Aero India

‘As India races ahead, indigenous technology production is extremely vital’

February 13, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

ITI Limited on Monday said it was showcasing a wide range of telecom and electronic equipment at the 14th edition of Aero India 2023.

The PSU is showcasing products including IP Encryptors, Digital Mobile Radio, 4G RAN, Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), Micro PC, Laptops, Data Centre, High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Duct Manufacturing, Smart Energy Meters, and Smart Banking Cards.

Rakesh Chandra Tiwari, Chairman and Managing Director of ITI, said ITI Limited brought a spectrum of electronic/telecom manufacturing and digitalised solutions and services based on modern technology, ranging from Printed Circuit Boards manufacturing to 3D printing and from Digital Mobile Radio to Data Centres.

Mr. Tiwari said the company has successfully executed a project for the upgrade of IAF’s 3G network to 4G and also has been serving the Indian Army through various projects.

“The company is also executing the upgradation of OPS of the data centre at 6 locations for Indian Air Force. We have successfully executed the first 3 phases of Army Static Switched Communication Network (ASCON) project for the Indian Army,’‘ he said.

ITI said it would be meeting prospective clients, partners, and collaborators at the aero expo and exploring collaborations.

