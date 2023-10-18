ITI Ltd. expands testing capabilities with new certification

October 18, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

ITI Ltd., Bengaluru-based public sector unit, that focuses on emerging telecom technologies, has significantly expanded the scope of testing at its EMC Lab (The Electromagnetic Compatibility Laboratory) here. It received an accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

Detecting anomalies

ITI Limited will now be able to support manufacturers and product designers in the industrial, commercial, information technology, telecom and medical fields by detecting the slightest anomalies in the electromagnetic and electrical operations of their products and address compliance and market access challenges, as per a communique shared by the PSU.

Rajesh Rai, Chairman & Managing Director, ITI Ltd. said, “Our EMC Lab is one of its kind PSU lab in India which is capable of meeting all global testing requirements in accordance with national/international standards as well as domestic/international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) standards.’‘

Customer confidence

The accreditation would further strengthen customer confidence and satisfaction, and reinforce ITI Limited as a force to reckon with in the testing arena, he said, adding the NABL accreditation brought higher credibility and ability to the laboratory to meet both national and international standards.

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing measures the ability of equipment or systems to function satisfactorily in their electromagnetic environment without introducing intolerable electromagnetic disturbance to anything in that environment. With this accreditation, ITI Limited can support manufacturers and product designers in the industrial, commercial, information technology, telecom and medical fields by detecting the slightest anomalies in the electromagnetic and electrical operations of their products and address compliance and market access challenges, according to the company.