ITI Ltd. bags solar street light order worth ₹300 cr. from Bihar govt.

ITI Limited, the country’s first PSU post-independence and telecom manufacturing company, has received an order worth ₹300 crore from Bihar Renewable Energy Development Authority (BREDA) for supply and installation of 1,00,000 units of Solar Street Light Systems to Bihar State government.

This is in addition to 80,000 solar street light systems the company is currently executing in Bihar for BREDA.

According to a statement by the PSU, its Naini Plant, which has been manufacturing solar panels for the last six years, has received an order for Supply & Installation of 1,00,000 units of Solar Street light Systems worth ₹300 crore under Mukhyamantri Gramin Solar Street Light Yojana of Bihar.

Key components of these Streetlight Systems would include Solar PV Module, Solar Batteries, LED Luminaries, Mounting Structures, and Balance of System (BOS).

The districts going to be covered under this project would include Gopalgunj, Siwan, Samastipur, Purnia, Araria, Gaya, Darbhanga, Patna, Katihar, and Khagaria.

Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director, ITI Limited, said, “With this additional Order, we have established ITI as a reliable solar systems provider striving for a greener tomorrow. ITI Limited has now amassed dependable experience of efficiently supplying and installing Solar Street Light Systems in urban as well as rural hinterlands.”

