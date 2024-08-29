ADVERTISEMENT

ITI Ltd. bags its first EVM order from Election Commission in West Bengal

Published - August 29, 2024 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

ITI Limited, the country’s first PSU post-independence and a premier telecom manufacturing company has bagged its first Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) order from the State Election Commission (SEC) of West Bengal for the supply of 500 sets of machines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The indigenous multi-post EVM was designed and developed by ITI Ltd. as per specifications finalised by the Technical Evaluation Committee of SEC, and was approved by the standing committee of State Election Commissioners, said ITI in a statement on Thursday.

According to the PSU, this multi-post EVMs can be used for conducting the local body elections at gram panchayats, municipalities, corporations, or at any institutions where democratic elections are needed. This EVM machine can also be used as a single-post machine for meeting the requirements of Lok Sabha/Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product would be manufactured at ITI Ltd. factories complying to the technical specifications of the Election Commission, and would be delivered on fast-track basis adhering to the quality norms and as per the commitments given to West Bengal SEC, ITI said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rajesh Rai, chairman and MD, ITI Ltd., said: “We would like to use this opportunity to re-establish ITI Ltd. as a technology manufacturer and join the list of EVM manufacturers in India.’‘

The PSU was currently exploring similar business prospects with other SECs in the country, Mr. Rai added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US