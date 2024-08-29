GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ITI Ltd. bags its first EVM order from Election Commission in West Bengal

Published - August 29, 2024 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

ITI Limited, the country’s first PSU post-independence and a premier telecom manufacturing company has bagged its first Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) order from the State Election Commission (SEC) of West Bengal for the supply of 500 sets of machines.

The indigenous multi-post EVM was designed and developed by ITI Ltd. as per specifications finalised by the Technical Evaluation Committee of SEC, and was approved by the standing committee of State Election Commissioners, said ITI in a statement on Thursday.

According to the PSU, this multi-post EVMs can be used for conducting the local body elections at gram panchayats, municipalities, corporations, or at any institutions where democratic elections are needed. This EVM machine can also be used as a single-post machine for meeting the requirements of Lok Sabha/Assembly elections.

The product would be manufactured at ITI Ltd. factories complying to the technical specifications of the Election Commission, and would be delivered on fast-track basis adhering to the quality norms and as per the commitments given to West Bengal SEC, ITI said.

Rajesh Rai, chairman and MD, ITI Ltd., said: “We would like to use this opportunity to re-establish ITI Ltd. as a technology manufacturer and join the list of EVM manufacturers in India.’‘

The PSU was currently exploring similar business prospects with other SECs in the country, Mr. Rai added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.