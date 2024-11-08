ITI Limited-led consortium emerges as lowest bidder for ₹3,022-crore BharatNet Project

ITI Limited, independent India’s maiden PSU and a telecom manufacturing company, with its consortium partner has emerged as lowest bidder (L1) in BharatNet Phase-3 Project in the States of Himachal Pradesh for package no. 8, and in West Bengal, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands for package no. 9 with total order value of ₹3,022 crore.

The project encompasses connecting all 6,40,000 villages, blocks, and gram panchayats across India with high-speed broadband Internet connectivity, as per an ITI statement.

Commenting on this new development, Rajesh Rai, chairman and managing director, ITI Limited, said, “We are delighted to have emerged as L1 for the prestigious BharatNet Phase-3 Project in the States of Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal, Sikkim, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. BharatNet is a nation-building project and it gives me immense satisfaction to be part of the execution of this gigantic project.”

Mr. Rai added, “BharatNet project aims to empower rural India which will lead to creation of jobs, opportunities, and growth. Needless to say, high-speed Internet will be a big boon for students in rural areas, and will contribute towards addressing issues like digital-divide among rural population. ITI Limited is focused on assisting the Government of India in its initiatives to connect urban as well as rural parts of India seamlessly.”

According to him, ITI Limited has vast experience in executing OFN work around India for BharatNet, and is already successfully executing OFN works worth around ₹5,400 crore in the States of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

