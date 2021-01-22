ITI dispatches communication racks to Army

Bengaluru

22 January 2021 00:02 IST

ITI Ltd. has dispatched the first consignment of communication racks, fabricated in-house at its Doorvaninagar factory in the city, to the Indian Army to support ASCON IV, the Army’s telecom network spread across different terrains in the northern, north-eastern, and western regions of the country.

The communication racks are deployed in inter-node communication between various sites to ensure privacy and safety to the link. These specially designed racks are used in the ASCON communication networks.

According to ITI chairman and managing director R.M. Agarwal, 22 of the 35 racks were dispatched to the Defence Headquarters, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

“The in-house fabrication has given a boost to the manufacturing facility under the Make in India initiative at ITI. Our company will further manufacture optical fibre cable (OFC), HDPE duct pipe, and FDMS from our units located in Bangalore, Rae Bareli, Palakkad, and Mankapur,” he said.