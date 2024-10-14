ITC’s new solar plant in Davangere to power its ventures in Bengaluru

ITC Limited, a business conglomerate, has commissioned its second offsite solar plant in Karnataka of 9.45 MW capacity.

The new plant, set up in Davangere district, is ITC’s 4th offsite solar plant in the country, with similar units earlier built in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

The new offsite solar plant was set to generate around 15 million units every year, providing green energy to the company’s numerous facilities in the State. ITC’s hotels including ITC Gardenia and ITC Windsor, ITC R&D facility ITC Life Sciences and Technology Centre (LSTC) in Bengaluru, and foods manufacturing units including two large Integrated facilities in Mysuru and Malur, Agri product processing factory, Warehousing & Logistics facility as well as ITC Green Centre in Bengaluru, etc would be powered by the new solar plant.

‘’The new Karnataka solar project will help ITC reduce CO2 emissions by over 12,000 tonnes every year. With this, ITC’s share of electrical renewable energy in total consumption in the state will be close to 90%,’‘ said a company communique.

According to ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri, the conglomerate has set itself the target to meet 100% of electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030. In FY 2023-24, over 50% of ITC’s total energy requirements were met from renewable sources.