GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ITC’s new solar plant in Davangere to power its ventures in Bengaluru

The new plant is ITC’s 4th offsite solar plant in the country with similar units earlier built in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh

Published - October 14, 2024 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

ITC Limited, a business conglomerate, has commissioned its second offsite solar plant in Karnataka of 9.45 MW capacity.

The new plant, set up in Davangere district, is ITC’s 4th offsite solar plant in the country, with similar units earlier built in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

The new offsite solar plant was set to generate around 15 million units every year, providing green energy to the company’s numerous facilities in the State. ITC’s hotels including ITC Gardenia and ITC Windsor, ITC R&D facility ITC Life Sciences and Technology Centre (LSTC) in Bengaluru, and foods manufacturing units including two large Integrated facilities in Mysuru and Malur, Agri product processing factory, Warehousing & Logistics facility as well as ITC Green Centre in Bengaluru, etc would be powered by the new solar plant.

‘’The new Karnataka solar project will help ITC reduce CO2 emissions by over 12,000 tonnes every year. With this, ITC’s share of electrical renewable energy in total consumption in the state will be close to 90%,’‘ said a company communique.

According to ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri, the conglomerate has set itself the target to meet 100% of electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030. In FY 2023-24, over 50% of ITC’s total energy requirements were met from renewable sources.

Published - October 14, 2024 10:19 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.