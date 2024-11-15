 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Italian visa processing centre opened

Published - November 15, 2024 11:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bageshree S 5939

The Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru and VFS Global have opened a new VFS Global Visa Application Centre, exclusively dedicated to Italy, at Vasant Nagar.

Alfonso Tagliaferri, the Consul General of Italy, said, “The new centre will allow us to significantly increase the quality of service provided to the public.” It would be able to meet the ever-increasing demand for travel to Italy by Indian citizens, he said. A demand that will grow even further with the implementation of the Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement, which was recently signed by Italy and India, he added.

The Bengaluru Consulate, opened a year ago, has been serving Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The new VFS centre is expected to allow the Consulate to further streamline, speed up, and smoothen visa application procedures.

In the first six months of this year, the visa applications processed by the Italian Visa Offices across India increased by 28%, with 54,200 processed applications. And, there is a prospect of crossing 100,000 visa applications in India by the end of the year.

Ms. Yummi Talwar, Chief Operating Officer – South Asia, VFS Global, said, “The company shared a long-standing relationship with the Government of Italy since 2004.”

It may be noted that in 2022, the Italian visa offices across India processed a total of 67,000 visa applications. In 2023, the embassy of Italy in New Delhi, and the Italian Consulate Generals in Mumbai and Kolkata increased their collective output by 36%, reaching a total of 91,600 visa applications.

Published - November 15, 2024 11:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.