Italian delegation meets Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during a meeting with Italian Minister for Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A delegation led by Italian Minister for Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Thursday and showed interest in the granites, marbles, and tiles sector in the State, where latest machines from Italy are used.

The Chief Minister recalled the long association between India and Italy, and observed that there was a lot of scope for further expansion of business and strengthening of ties.

“India and Italy have had a strong cultural and business relationship for a long time. We will extend full cooperation to strengthen the ties between Italy and Karnataka,” he said.

Mr. Maio said Italy was keen to have good relations with Karnataka and invited Mr. Bommai to visit the country.

Mr. Bommai said the erstwhile maharaja of Mysore had laid the foundation for industrialisation. Now, Bengaluru had become the information technology and biotechnology capital. The State Government was promoting start-ups and unicorns by extending all facilities and support to create a new future to the upcoming generations, he said.