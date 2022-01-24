“It will only be BJP Govt. which will take up Mekedatu project”

MYSURU

24 January 2022 22:10 IST

Somanna also rules out change of guard in State

Seeking to dispel doubts over the Mekedatu project, which envisages the construction of a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery, Housing Minister V. Somanna on Monday asserted that the project will not be taken up by anybody other than the BJP Government.

“If the Mekedatu project has to happen, it will be us (BJP Government) under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who will have to take it up”, Mr. Somanna said while adding that the BJP was in power at Centre as well as in the State.

Mr. Somanna’s claims come in the backdrop of the campaign taken up by the Congress for implementation of the Mekedatu project.

Mr. Somanna also ruled out the possibility of a change of guard in the State and said Mr. Bommai will continue as the Chief Minister of Karnataka till 2023. The party’s central leaders had already made it clear that the party will fight the next elections under his leadership, he added.

With regard to the demand for expansion of the State Cabinet, Mr. Somanna said the State was presently facing a huge health challenge in the form a COVID-19, which was the State Government’s “priority”. However, the issue relating to Cabinet expansion is left to the party high command, he said while adding that Mr. Bommai will handle the matter.

Mr. Bommai will be completing six months in office as Chief Minister on January 28 and the various achievements of the State under his leadership will be made public on the occasion, M. Somanna added.