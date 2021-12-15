It will be relatives galore in Legislative Council

Belagavi

15 December 2021 01:58 IST

Most of the Council poll candidates who were related to serving or retired legislators, have won the elections.

Four of the Jarkiholi brothers will be in the State legislature now. Lakhan Jarkiholi, the Independent candidate from Belagavi, defeated Mahantesh Kavatagimath, BJP nominee. His three brothers are already MLAs.

Bheemarao Patil, son of the former Minister Basavaraj Patil Humnabad, has won from Bidar. To participate in the next Council session, he will travel to Bengaluru with his elder brothers Rajshekar Patil, MLA, and Chandrashekar Patil, MLC.

Channaraj Hattiholi, younger brother of MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar, surprised political observers by getting the highest number of votes at 3,751 of the 8,844 valid votes in Belagavi.

Sunilgouda Patil, the younger brother of M.B. Patil, Congress MLA, won from Vijayapura. Pradeep Shettar, younger brother of MLA and former Minister Jagadish Shettar, won from Dharwad. Sharangouda Bayyapura, younger brother of Amaregouda Bayyapura, Congress MLA, won from Raichur.

A similar trend was noticed in South Karnataka. Suraj Revanna, son of H.D. Revanna, JD(S) MLA, won from Hassan. Suja Kushalapp, brother of MLA Appachu Ranjan, won as a BJP nominee from Madikeri. D.S. Arun, son of D.H. Shankarmurthy, veteran BJP leader, has won from Shivamogga.

Congress nominee R. Rajendra, son of the former MLA Rajanna, won from Tumakuru.

Congress candidate S. Ravi, a relative of D.K. Shivakumar, won from Bengaluru Rural constituency.