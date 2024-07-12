ADVERTISEMENT

‘It will be a stain on us, if Minister, legislators are involved in Valmiki corporation scam’

Published - July 12, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Belagavi

Let investigation reach its logical end, says Minister Satish Jarkiholi

The Hindu Bureau

Satish Jarkiholi is the Public Works Minister and KPCC working president | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“If a Minister and legislators are involved in the Valmiki corporation scam, then it will be a stain on us,” Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The case is currently under investigation and if Ministers and MLAs are involved in it, it will undoubtedly be a stain on us,” he said.

He told reporters in Belagavi that the case is currently under investigation and the details will be known only after examining the documents. “Let it meet its logical end,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is difficult to comment on the case immediately, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To a query, he said it was wrong for the BJP to use the MUDA scandal for political purposes and demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation.

“The Chief Minister has no role in the MUDA case. The respective Ministers must address issues related to their departments. It is not right to shift the burden of departmental problems to the Chief Minister,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister has no connection with this matter, he said.

He also said it is not possible to compare MUDA scam with the Valmiki corporation scam.

Asked if the MUDA scam has come out due to internal conflicts within the Congress, he said, “No matter who commits the crime, it will eventually come out.”

“There is no such thing as Congress, BJP or internal conflicts. If anyone commits a crime, it will come out. If anyone does wrong, it is wrong,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US