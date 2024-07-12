‘It will be a stain on us, if Minister, legislators are involved in Valmiki corporation scam’

“If a Minister and legislators are involved in the Valmiki corporation scam, then it will be a stain on us,” Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Friday.

“The case is currently under investigation and if Ministers and MLAs are involved in it, it will undoubtedly be a stain on us,” he said.

He told reporters in Belagavi that the case is currently under investigation and the details will be known only after examining the documents. “Let it meet its logical end,” he added.

It is difficult to comment on the case immediately, he said.

To a query, he said it was wrong for the BJP to use the MUDA scandal for political purposes and demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation.

“The Chief Minister has no role in the MUDA case. The respective Ministers must address issues related to their departments. It is not right to shift the burden of departmental problems to the Chief Minister,” he said.

The Chief Minister has no connection with this matter, he said.

He also said it is not possible to compare MUDA scam with the Valmiki corporation scam.

Asked if the MUDA scam has come out due to internal conflicts within the Congress, he said, “No matter who commits the crime, it will eventually come out.”

“There is no such thing as Congress, BJP or internal conflicts. If anyone commits a crime, it will come out. If anyone does wrong, it is wrong,” he said.