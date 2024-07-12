GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘It will be a stain on us, if Minister, legislators are involved in Valmiki corporation scam’

Let investigation reach its logical end, says Minister Satish Jarkiholi

Published - July 12, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Satish Jarkiholi is the Public Works Minister and KPCC working president

Satish Jarkiholi is the Public Works Minister and KPCC working president | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“If a Minister and legislators are involved in the Valmiki corporation scam, then it will be a stain on us,” Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Friday.

“The case is currently under investigation and if Ministers and MLAs are involved in it, it will undoubtedly be a stain on us,” he said.

He told reporters in Belagavi that the case is currently under investigation and the details will be known only after examining the documents. “Let it meet its logical end,” he added.

It is difficult to comment on the case immediately, he said.

To a query, he said it was wrong for the BJP to use the MUDA scandal for political purposes and demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation.

“The Chief Minister has no role in the MUDA case. The respective Ministers must address issues related to their departments. It is not right to shift the burden of departmental problems to the Chief Minister,” he said.

The Chief Minister has no connection with this matter, he said.

He also said it is not possible to compare MUDA scam with the Valmiki corporation scam.

Asked if the MUDA scam has come out due to internal conflicts within the Congress, he said, “No matter who commits the crime, it will eventually come out.”

“There is no such thing as Congress, BJP or internal conflicts. If anyone commits a crime, it will come out. If anyone does wrong, it is wrong,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.