It will be a loss to the State if Central schemes are not properly implemented: BJP

May 29, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Setting eyes on the Lok Sabha polls, the Opposition BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, on Monday maintained that any failure to properly implement the Central schemes would be a loss to Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the leaders sought to send a message to the Congress that any attempt by it to politicise the Central schemes would turn out be costly for people of the State as they would miss out on the development works. Mr. Bommai said the new government should focus on effectively reaching all the central schemes to people without indulging in politics.

Listing out various central schemes and projects sanctioned by the centre to the state, both the leaders maintained that the state had been immensely benefited by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

