It will be a grand Mysuru Dasara this time, says CM

The State government has decided to celebrate this year’s Mysuru Dasara in a grand and meaningful manner from October 3 to 12 in the wake of good rains that have provided a boost to agricultural activities and resulted in a healthy storage in all the reservoirs.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level committee meeting which was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Drought last year

“Last year, Dasara celebrations remained simple owing to drought. However, this year good rains have brought smiles on the faces of farmers; also, there is a good coverage with respect to sowing and all the reservoirs are almost full. Hence, we have decided to celebrate Mysuru Dasara in a grand and meaningful manner,” the Chief Minister said.

The meeting, which was attended by Ministers and legislators of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu districts, has authorised the Chief Minister to choose a suitable person to inaugurate the Dasara celebrations, he said.

The Chief Minister said he had strictly instructed authorities to ensure that various other Dasara-related shows, including exhibition, Yuva Dasara, and wrestling competitions start on the day of Dasara inauguration itself. He had also asked officials to use the exhibition to showcase the government’s achievements in various sectors, he noted.

Dasara this year will have 21 days of illumination, which means that the illumination would continue for a week after the end of the celebrations.

Jamboo Savari

The Dasara celebrations would begin atop Chamundi Hills at 9.15 a.m. on October 3 while the Jamboo Savari would commence on October 12 after puja which would be conducted between 1.41 p.m. and 2.10 p.m. on that day, he said. Abhimanyu would be the lead tusker in this year’s Dasara festivities, which would carry the 750 kg golden howdah.

While more number of volunteers and Home Guards would be deputed to help tourists, the police had been told to ensure that there was adequate security and also parking space, he said. A tourist circuit around Mysuru city would also be evolved with the involvement of KSRTC, he said.

Pointing out that a grant of ₹30 crore had been given for Dasara celebrations last year when it was a low-key affair, he said the government would ensure adequate grants for this year’s Dasara.

