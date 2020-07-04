It will be a complete lockdown in Dharwad on Sundays

HUBBALLI

04 July 2020 22:45 IST

Following the Sunday lockdown decision taken by the State government, the Dharwad district administration has taken steps to ensure the order, which will be in force for five Sundays starting from July 5 (till August 2).

The authorities have made it clear that following the Sunday lockdown, curfew orders would be in force from 8 p.m. on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Monday. It may be recalled that already, curfew orders are in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. Consequently, movement of people barring in cases of medical emergencies and services is strictly banned.

Following the order, all kinds of shops barring those engaged in essential commodities such as medical stores, provision stores, vegetable and fruit stalls, milk parlours, and meat shops will remain closed.

Weddings

However, the government has allowed the holding of weddings that were fixed well in advance. But participation should not exceed 50, and only 20 persons can attend funerals, the authorities said. Parks and playgrounds too shall remain closed on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the police have been making public announcements regarding the lockdown on Sunday and asking residents not to venture out of their homes, failing which legal action would be taken against them.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has issued orders against the sale and transport of liquor on all five Sundays (July 5, 12, 19, 26, and August 2) under Section 144 of the IPC and Section 21 of Karnataka Excise Act, 1965. The ban order will be in force from 8 p.m. on Saturday to 9 a.m. on Monday.

No bus service

The Hubballi division of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has announced that no buses will be operated on Sunday.

According to NWKRTC Divisional Controller H. Ramanagoudar, the Hubballi division operated 419 inter-district and inter-State buses before the lockdown, in which an average of 1.35 lakh people travelled. But after the lockdown and subsequent relaxation, the division has been running around 200 inter- and intra-district buses and an average of 22,000 to 23,000 people have been travelling in them.