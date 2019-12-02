‘It was wrong to have tapped seer’s phone’

A constituency with a large number of Vokkaliga voters, Yeshwanthpur has been witnessing attacks overtly on caste lines.

Over a week after the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy accused BJP candidate S.T. Somashekar of toppling a “Vokkaliga Chief Minister”, Mr. Somashekar on Monday accused Mr. Kumaraswamy of tapping the telephone of Vokkaliga seer Nirmalananda Swami.

At an election rally in the constituency, he said that it was not appropriate on the part of the former CM.

“The seer is the [religious] head of Vokkaligas and not restricted to any party,” Mr. Somashekar said, without naming Mr. Kumaraswamy.

The former CM had also not named Mr. Somashekar while accusing him, and had asked the Vokkaliga voters to think about it before casting their votes.

Mr. Kumaraswamy and the seer have also met after the allegations of phone-tapping surfaced. They met after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa openly sought Veerashaiava-Lingayat votes for BJP in Belagavi.

Incidentally, Yeshwanthpur is witnessing an intense battle between Mr. Somashekar and JD(S) candidate Javarayi Gowda.

“During the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress government, mine and Muniratna’s [disqualified legislator from Raja Rajeshwari Nagar] phones were tapped,” he claimed.

Stating that the talks of stitching the Congress and JD(S) alliance again was to mislead the voters, he said that such a situation will not arise again.