It was the Pejawar seer’s wish to be interred at Vidyapeetha

Though Pejawar Mutt, which Vishwesha Tirtha Swami headed till his death, is in Udupi, his mortal remains were interred at Poornaprajna Vidyapeetha in Bengaluru, as per his wishes expressed more than a decade ago.

Poornaprajna Vidyapeetha, a traditional gurukul-style Sanskrit and Veda pathashala, was built in 1956, and a young Vishwesha Tirtha played a key role since its inception. It is said that he even went begging for alms to build the school. Children as young as 10 are inducted and traditional Vedic education is imparted to them for 13 years, a senior functionary of the school said.

“The Vidyapeetha was very close to the seer’s heart. He had expressed his wish to be buried here and his brindavana built at the school over a decade ago. He had even identified the spot himself. His last rites were conducted as per his wishes,” the functionary said. “The seer took a personal interest and every summer conducted oral exams of every student himself. He saw the Vidyapeetha as a big part of his legacy.”