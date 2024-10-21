ADVERTISEMENT

It was the party high command’s decision to field my son in bypoll, says Basavaraj Bommai

Published - October 21, 2024 07:00 am IST - BENGALURU

Bharath Bommai, son of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been given the BJP ticket for the Shiggaon bypoll. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

 

Basavaraj Bommai, MP and former Chief Minister, has said that the BJP high command had decided to give his son Bharath Bommai the ticket for the bypoll from Shiggaon Assembly constituency, considering the interests of the party, the current political situation, and the constituency.  

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, he said he was of the view that his son should not contest this time. But he had bowed to the party’s decision, as they had placed trust in him. “Whatever may be in my heart, I bow to the party’s decision for the sake of the party, society, and the workers. I had asked for two days’ time, but the announcement was made without giving me that time. National president J.P. Nadda did not even give me the chance to speak”.

Mr. Bommai said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also spoken to him and said his son should face the election and win it. 

Meanwhile, Mr. Bharath met BJP veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa along with his father and sought his blessings for the bypoll.

