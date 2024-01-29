GIFT a SubscriptionGift
It was the Congress that defeated Ambedkar in parliamentary elections in the 1950s: Vijayendra

State BJP president asserts that his party stands for the welfare of Dalits

January 29, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
The BJP district unit gifted a silver mace to State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra during a felicitation programme in Kalaburagi on Monday.

The BJP district unit gifted a silver mace to State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra during a felicitation programme in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Asserting that his party stands for the welfare of Dalits, BJP’s State president B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday said that the Congress does not have any moral right to speak about B.R. Ambedkar. He reminded it that it was the Congress that defeated Dr. Ambedkar in parliamentary elections in the 1950s.

“Congress leader and Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge should know history or else let him ask his party leader Sonia Gandhi to know who defeated Dr. Ambedkar in parliamentary elections,” Mr. Vijayendra said.

Mr. Vijayendra told the people to be aware of the track record of political parties before casting their franchise for them as their precious votes will decide the fate of the nation for the next five years.

Mr. Vijayendra was in Kalaburagi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of newly appointed president of Kalaburagi district (urban) unit of the BJP Chandrakant Patil and district (rural) unit Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi on Monday.

Taking a dig at the Congress-led State government’s guarantee schemes, Mr. Vijayendra said that the Congress came to power by making fake guarantees schemes.

The guarantee schemes remain only on paper and have hardly reached a dozen families in rural areas. And, now the voters have realised about the fake guarantees and they will teach a lesson to the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he added.

Citing the flag incident in Mandya district, where the district authorities removed a saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman’s image, Mr. Vijayendra accused the State government of misusing power and said that the Congress-led government is showing intolerance towards the saffron flag.

Earlier, Mr. Vijayendra paid a visit to the famed Sharnabasaveshwara shrine to offer his obeisance at the samadhi of the 19th century saint and social reformer Sharnbasaveshwar.

MP Umesh Jadhav, BJP leaders Malikayya Guttedar, Basavaraj Mattimod, MLCs Shashil Namoshi and B.G. Patil and others were present.

