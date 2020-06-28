It was smooth in Yadgir

The SSLC mathematics examination was conducted without incident in Yadgir on Saturday. There was no case of any health issues among students who appeared for the examination.

All precautions were taken at centres and blocks to ensure smooth conduct.

A total of 30,482 students were eligible to attend exams. Of these, 29,384 students wrote the exams. The remaining 1,098 were absent. There was no case of any malpractice and no students debarred.