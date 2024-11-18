It was Siddaramaiah who sent his close aides to join the BJP to form new govt., says Joshi

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Monday dropped a bomb saying that it was Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who sent Congress MLAs in his close circle to join the BJP to help the saffron party form a new government in the State.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Joshi said that previously when the BJP wanted to form a new government, it was Mr. Siddaramaiah who sent his close aides to it as he was not happy with the Congress-Janata Dal(S) coalition government.

Justifying Operation Lotus carried out by the BJP, he said that the BJP went ahead with the operation as there was no clear majority for any party in the State.

“However, now it is not the same case. People have given the Congress a full majority. Such being the case, why will we poke our nose in it?” he said.

Mr. Joshi clarified that the BJP has taken a clear stand of remaining in the opposition for five years and the party high command has directed the State party leaders to take pro-active steps in favour of people as an Opposition party.

Categorically stating that there will be no Operation Lotus to topple the government, he said that it is all a conspiracy by the Congress to cover up its failures and scams.

‘Make it public’

The Union Minister challenged the Congress leaders to first release documents on the BJP’s “₹100 crore offer” to a Congress legislator. “Whether it is ₹100 crore or ₹500 crore offer, let them release documents. Nobody is stopping you. MLA Ravi Ganiga has been saying this for long but not releasing any documents,” he said.

He also said that the Union government will take action against those who have made the charge against the BJP offering ₹50 crore and ₹100 crore to the Congress legislator.

He said that as a court has given clear directions for holding an inquiry against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam, Mr. Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders are making such baseless allegations to divert the attention of the public from the issue.