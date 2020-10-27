It was business as usual along procession route

MYSURU

It was business as usual on Monday on the 5 km Dasara procession route, which used to be swarmed by crowds on the Vijayadashami .

With the procession confined to the Mysuru palace premises in view of the decision taken to keep Dasara celebrations simple and low-key on account of COVID-19, many shops and commercial establishments on Sayyaji Rao Road remained open and carried out their business as usual.

The Torch Light parade grounds, which used to be out of bounds on Vijayadashami Day, had turned into a playground on Monday for youngsters to play cricket.

With the district administration banning entry of the general public into the palace premises, the roads leading to the entrances were barricaded from all sides, which also led to the blocking of entry to City Bus stand.

Buses operating

The buses, however, operated from Agrahara, Ramaswamy Circle, Dasappa Circle, Five Lights Circle and Gun House Circle. The Suburban bus stand, however, was operational.

However, a few people from nearby villages including a few youth were trying to gain entry into the Palace premises from the Southern Gate. Their efforts were thwarted by the police. Barricades had been put up near Sayyaji Rao Road, Gun House Circle and Chamaraja Circle, which led to the Palace.

Restaurants open

It was a rare sight to find many hotels and restaurants, besides textile shops on Sayyaji Rao Road remaining open and catering to the customers on Vijayadashami. Pavement hawkers too put up their wares and carried out business as usual on the road. However, a few establishments had downed their shutters on Monday.

Many shops on adjoining D. Devaraj Urs and Dhanvantri Roads too remained open. However, a large number of people flocked the roads in the evening to enjoy the sight of the illuminated roads and circles.

Protesters arrested

Meanwhile, activist Vatal Nagaraj, who had opposed the government’s decision to restrict the Dasara celebrations, was arrested along with his supporters when they turned up at the Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, also known as Dodda Gadiyara, on Ashoka Road to take out their own procession of Chamundeshwari with a portrait of the deity on a chariot. He criticised Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa of restricting the Dasara procession to the confines of the palace and robbing people of the State an opportunity to watch the cultural and historic legacy of the Mysuru.