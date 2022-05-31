‘It was an organised assault on Tikait’

Activists staging a protest in Mysuru on Tuesday against the assault on farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Protests and road blockades were held in Mysuru on Tuesday to condemn the assault on farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru.

While members of different progressive and Dalit organisations joined the farmers’ organisations protesting against the assault on Mr Tikait in front of Deputy Commissioner’s office, representatives of AITUC, CPI(M)’s Mysuru district unit and Karnataka State Committee members of Akhila Bharatiya Kisan Sabha gathered in front of Govind Rao Memorial Hall in the City and held a black flag demonstration.

Meanwhile, members of the Federation of Farmers Association of Karnataka and Sugarcane Growers Association of Karnataka staged a road blockade in T. Narsipur in Mysuru district, condemning the assault on Mr. Tikait, who was striving to protect the interests of the farmers by leading a year-long protest against anti-farmer laws of the Centre.

AITUC leader Devadas N.K., who was among the leaders of the protest in front of Govind Rao Memorial Hall, said the assault on Mr. Tikait was “organised and pre-planned” and urged the State Government to ensure that the culprits do not go unpunished.

Similiarly, the farmers staging a road blockade in T Narispur also urged the Government to bring the guilty to book.

Meanwhile, writers K.S. Bhagwan and Kalegowda Nagawara, besides farmers’ leader Hoskote Basavaraj, joined a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office against the attack on Mr. Tikait as well as the revision of text books by the State Government.

While condemning the assault on Mr. Tikait, the protestors urged the Government to continue the text books prepared by the previous revision committee under writer Baragur Ramachandrappa.

Congress protest

Another protest was organised by the Congress party to condemn the derogatory words used against the party and its leaders on Tuesday.