ADVERTISEMENT

It was after legal fight that DPR got approved: CM Bommai

February 01, 2023 04:54 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that that it was only after legal fight that Karnataka received the permission for preparing Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Kalasa Banduri Nala Project.

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that that it was only after a legal fight that Karnataka received the permission for preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the Kalasa Banduri Nala project.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Bommai was replying to a query on Goa’s statement about launching legal fight if the Union government gave approval to the DPR.

Mr. Bommai said: “As per the direction of Supreme Court, the Mahdayi Water Dispute Tribunal was constituted, which gave its verdict in 2017 and subsequently gazette notification was issued. All this happened after a protracted legal battle. Now the DPR has been approved and the project will be implemented”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Bengaluru on February 6 for the inauguration of International Conference on India Energy Week and subsequently he would inaugurate the Helicopter Manufacturing Unit of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at Biderahalli in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district.

On the Raita Shakti scheme, which he launched on Tuesday, Mr. Bommai said that the scheme aimed at giving subsidy to farmers on diesel and for use of farm equipments would benefit lakhs of farmers in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US