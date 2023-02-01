It was after legal fight that DPR got approved: CM Bommai

February 01, 2023 04:54 am | Updated 04:54 am IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that that it was only after a legal fight that Karnataka received the permission for preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the Kalasa Banduri Nala project.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Bommai was replying to a query on Goa’s statement about launching legal fight if the Union government gave approval to the DPR.

Mr. Bommai said: “As per the direction of Supreme Court, the Mahdayi Water Dispute Tribunal was constituted, which gave its verdict in 2017 and subsequently gazette notification was issued. All this happened after a protracted legal battle. Now the DPR has been approved and the project will be implemented”.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Bengaluru on February 6 for the inauguration of International Conference on India Energy Week and subsequently he would inaugurate the Helicopter Manufacturing Unit of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at Biderahalli in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district.

On the Raita Shakti scheme, which he launched on Tuesday, Mr. Bommai said that the scheme aimed at giving subsidy to farmers on diesel and for use of farm equipments would benefit lakhs of farmers in the State.