ADVERTISEMENT

It was a literary meet not any religious event, says Joshi

January 08, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HAVERI

‘As many as 11 Muslims invited for various sessions and a few were also felicitated’

The Hindu Bureau

The issue of reported neglect of a section of writers in the 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan again found a mention during the valedictory ceremony on Sunday.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad raised the issue during his speech.

He said although Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi issued a clarification on the issue, a glance at the schedule of programmes of the three-day event revealed that it was not so.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Such a thing should not have happened during the sammelan conducted by a representative body of Kannadigas, he said.

Subsequently, Mr. Joshi, who presided over the ceremony, chose to skip the schedule and respond to the allegation.

He said that 11 Muslims were invited for various sessions and a few were also felicitated. Moreover, it was a Kannada literary conference and not an event based on any religion, he said.

Mr. Hariprasad, who was to receive felicitation at the valedictory ceremony, left without receiving it although it was announced that he will be felicitated along with Mr. Joshi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US