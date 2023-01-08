HamberMenu
It was a literary meet not any religious event, says Joshi

‘As many as 11 Muslims invited for various sessions and a few were also felicitated’

January 08, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HAVERI

The Hindu Bureau

The issue of reported neglect of a section of writers in the 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan again found a mention during the valedictory ceremony on Sunday.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad raised the issue during his speech.

He said although Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi issued a clarification on the issue, a glance at the schedule of programmes of the three-day event revealed that it was not so.

Such a thing should not have happened during the sammelan conducted by a representative body of Kannadigas, he said.

Subsequently, Mr. Joshi, who presided over the ceremony, chose to skip the schedule and respond to the allegation.

He said that 11 Muslims were invited for various sessions and a few were also felicitated. Moreover, it was a Kannada literary conference and not an event based on any religion, he said.

Mr. Hariprasad, who was to receive felicitation at the valedictory ceremony, left without receiving it although it was announced that he will be felicitated along with Mr. Joshi.

