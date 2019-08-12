As many as 133 children had a day filled with fun and frolic during the fancy dress competition organised by Appa Public School run by Sharnbasaveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

The Appa Public School got its five-year-old students from Lower and Upper Kindergarten (LKG and UKG) into the skin of freedom fighters and national leaders and explained the role that each one of them played to give India freedom.

The children dressed as freedom fighters and national leaders were brilliant in their own way.

It was a delight from start to finish with children, in an array of glittering costumes including that of Jhansi Rani Lakshmibai, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Mangal Pandey, Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sarojini Naidu, mouthing famous dialogues and slogans, leaving the audience enthralled.

At one point, the audience and teachers stood up when a child who was dressed as Jawaharlal Nehru, started singing the National Anthem.

In the Beginners section, Shankar bagged the first prize, followed by Dhriti with the second and Akash Umakant the third prize. Prajwal Uday received a consolation prize.

In the Advanced section, Shrest and Arushi won the first prize, Mahadev the second and Aadya Bhatt won the third prize. Doddappa Gowda received a consolation prize.

Guests for the fancy dress competition, Surekha Singh, coordinator and in-charge of St. Martin’s High School, Hyderabad, and Bhavani Nandhan from Hyderabad gave away the prizes.