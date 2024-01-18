GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IT sleuths inspect three sub-registrar offices in Benglauru

January 18, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Income tax sleuths visited three sub-registrar offices in the city on Thursday (Jan. 18) and checked for tax-related documents the sub-registrars have to collect for all property transactions above ₹30 lakh.

Sub-registrars have to collect Tax Deducted at Source certificate and PAN card in connection with all property transactions above the value of ₹30 lakh. Sleuths inspected records and issued notices to submit these records for verification. Sources said this was a routine exercise and a random inspection to check for compliance with legal tax-related documents to be collected during property registration.

