IT searches in HDCC in Hassan; chairman claims nothing objectionable found

April 03, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Hassan

IT officials conducted searches in the bank on March 31 and April 1

The Hindu Bureau

The Income Tax Department officials conducted searches in Hassan District Central Cooperative Bank (HDCC) for two days but found nothing objectionable, claimed HDCC Bank chairman Somenahalli Nagaraj. 

In a press conference in Hassan on Monday, April 3, Mr. Nagaraj said a team of 25 officers from the IT visited the bank around 10.30 a.m. on March 31 and continued their searches for the second day on April 1. “The two days — March 31 and April 1 — were crucial in a bank. The IT conducted searches on these days. The searches did impact the recoveries,” he said.

Mr. Nagaraj said the IT officials conducted the searches in the bank for the first time in the bank’s history. “We don’t know why they visited our bank. The officers did check the balance sheet, lockers and accounts of various loans. They did not find anything objectionable and went back,” he said.

The chairman said the bank officials did cooperate with the IT officials by providing all documents they required. The bank, established on October 28, 1953, had 34 branches in the district and disbursed loans totaling ₹1,836.19 crores. For the last 20 years, the bank had been registering profits. In the current year 2022-23, the bank recorded a net profit of ₹13.52 crores, he added.

The directors of the bank were also present at the press conference.

