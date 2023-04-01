IT searches in HDCC Bank

April 01, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Hassan

The Income Tax officials have been conducting a survey at the head office of Hassan District Central Cooperative Bank (HDCC) in Hassan since Friday.

The survey has gained significance in view of the elections. A team of officials reached the bank on Friday morning. They continued the searches for the second day on Saturday. According to sources, the officials are checking the lockers, documents and transactions in the bank.

Nagaraj, a close confidant of JD (S) leader H.D. Revanna, is the president of the bank. Many of the directors are supporters of the JD (S).